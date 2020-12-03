'The Morning Show' S2 Adds Julianna Margulies

Los Angeles: Emmy winner Julianna Margulies has boarded the cast for the second season of the critically-acclaimed series “The Morning Show”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margulies will have a recurring role as Laura Peterson, a news anchor at the fictional UBA network, in the series. “The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women, played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. Aniston and Witherspoon are set to return for the sophomore season alongside Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Puttman, and Desean Terry.

The newcomers on the series also include Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor and guest star Hasan Minhaj. Executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, “The Morning Show” restarted production on its second season in October following a coronovirus pandemic-related production hiatus.

Margulies is one of the most recognisable face working in the American television industry. She has won three for her work on critically-acclaimed series “ER” and “The Good Wife”.