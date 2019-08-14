Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently caught up with his Game of Thrones co-actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who being the Mountain from the fantasy drama series gave him a dose of his strength. Björnsson lifted the singer over his head, while the latter could only gasp in excitement and well, a little bit of fear.

Sheeran recently performed at a concert in Iceland where he caught up with Björnsson. Viewers may recall that Sheeran too made a short appearance on the series in one of the episodes form Season 7. While Sheeran shared an image of himself being lifted in air, Björnsson posted the video, writing, "He asked for it. Luckily I didn’t drop him... He has to work tonight!! @teddysphotos."

GoT actress, Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) responded to The Mountain’s post by writing, “You did this to me at that wrap party in Spain remember? LOL.”

Watch video here:

While the HBO series may have come a conclusion in May this year, it is still in the running in 32 categories in the forthcoming Emmy Awards. About the awards it was recently announced that it will not be having a host/presenter for this year's outing, much like its film counterpart the Academy Awards. The Emmy Awards honouring the best of television will air on September 22.

