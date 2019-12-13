The Music Room with Vaibhav Bundhoo is Another Experiment Done Right at TVF

It's not very often that we see people working behind the camera getting candid in front of it. The Viral Fever has pulled out another one from its hat and given viewers a glimpse into the lives of popular music artists in the country.

Hosted by Vaibhav Bundhoo and created in collaboration with Anandeshwar Dwivedi, The Music Room brings us up, close and personal with the voices of music. Shalmali Kholgade, Naezy and Prateek Kuhad are just a few names on the anthology series' guest list.

Vaibhav explains how the idea of such non-fiction content, on one of India's most loved streaming channels - TVF - came to be. He touches upon how his partnership with TVF started and with his latest series, how this collaboration of "people with cinematic apporach" would have come full circle.

The Music Room episode feat. Shalmali Kholgade and Vaibhav Bundhoo

"The Music Room was something that we really wanted to make for a long time. I have always been pushing for non-fiction content at TVF. (In the episodes, artists feature and perform and then go about reavealing interesting anecdotes from life and music world). We have invited people from all genres of music. We feel it's a platform that maintains a healthy balance between artists who need to be discovered and the already established ones."

Vaibhav is a director by training but music he says is his career. He has been working in cinematography, editing and music department in series like Pitchers, Permanent Roomates etc with TVF for a long time and explains how the entire team is just aspiring filmmakers. "When we started, we (TVF) was the only channel in India making sketches and web series. Now the scenery has changed so much that web series is more watched than films. Things have changed now."

"I remember watching a sketch of theirs (TVF) and I really saw the potential of filmmaking kind of content to be made. I called them and we met. Next day I remember we were shooting and that is how it is. Everything we do has a cinematic approach and we love it when people respond in kind."

If music excites you, The Music Room offers a chance to embrace it. Watch artists reveal their personal, musical best with Vaibhav on TVF.

