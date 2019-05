The Nation Rallies For Salman Khan's Cause in Bharat's New Song Zinda

A new song from Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat has been released by the makers on You Tube. Featuring Salman Khan in different shades of his character Bharat, Zinda travels through all the timelines Bharat, a period drama film, is set in. From 1947 to the current year, we see Bharat's struggle in rebuilding the nation, while he attempts to make people stand united against the common cause of loyalty and love for the country.The song has been composed by Julius Packiam & Ali Abbas and features vocals by Vishal Dadlani. Vishal's strong and determinate voice lends itself to the emotion of the song, which is being firm and resolute in the face of hardships.The music video depicts scenes from different periods of the entire film and has been cut to beat to maximise the feeling of oneness, through Bharat. The shots take us from high seas to deserts, from marriages to mines and from circus to India-Pakistan border, in short the entire setting of Bharat's life and the film.The two-minute-long video ends with Salman tipping his hat off to the nation when he says, "Bharat will not die this soon."See Zinda video here:Bharat is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan Films and Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd. An official remake of Korean drama An Ode to my Father, Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. It is slated for release on Eid 2019, June 5.Follow @News18Movies for more