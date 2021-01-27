The New RRR Poster a Rip-off of This Hollywood Film?

SS Rajamouli is helming period film RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. It's release date has been announced to be October 13. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also playing cameo roles in it.

The RRR team, while announcing the release date of the movie, also unveiled a new poster. It shows Ram Charan on horseback and Jr NTR on a motor vehicle charging ahead towards a common enemy.

Some netizens have pointed out that the new RRR poster has similarities with Hollywood film Ghost Rider, starring Nicolas Cage. At least, the refence to it is visible, pointed out social media users.

Earlier, Rajamouli was also trolled for lifting off 'National Geographic' like footage for Jr NTR's promo video.

Some of the scenes from the new RRR teaser seemed to exact copy of stock footage available on the internet. Netizens pointed out that a few visuals shot amid nature (sea, volcanic eruption, forest etc) were National Geographic style.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor is also miffed with RRR makers for the film's clash with Maidaan at the box office in October.

Maidaan features Ajay in the lead role of a football coach.