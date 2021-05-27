The New Season of the Kapil Sharma Show Returns With Fresh Pool of Talent

The Kapil Sharma Show undeniably enjoys a loyal fan following. The popular comedy-chat show lately went off-air due to host Kapil Sharma’s personal reasons during the birth of his second child. The comedy show is set to make a comeback on Sony Entertainment Television to give its audience a laughter ride.

As per the latest reports in Telly Chakkar, the new season of TKSS will most likely hit the small screen in the month of July. The new season will have new additions to the creative team from actors to writers. Along with the actors such as Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh, the show will introduce new faces in the upcoming season. Reportedly, the new season will give a variety to the audience with a slightly different format from the previous episodes. It has been speculated that the crew will start shooting for the new season from the first week of July.

When the show went off-air in February this year, there were speculations of makers returning with the reprised version featuring a fresh format. Later, the news was also confirmed by Kapil himself when he uploaded a post sharing his plans on bringing new actors on board.

In the previous interviews, he had expressed how excited and happy he was to welcome new talent — actors and writers — on the show. He mentioned looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment.

Kapil’s co-star on the show Krushna also revealed the show's comeback in a previous interview with Etimes. The show will be bankrolled by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) along with Banijay Asia.

