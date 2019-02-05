LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Next Big Sci-Fi: Chinese Film The Wandering Earth Attempts to Lift Our Planet Out of The Solar System

The Wandering Earth has a never-seen-before element in its storyline - the Earth, as we know it, is being lifted into another solar system!

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Next Big Sci-Fi: Chinese Film The Wandering Earth Attempts to Lift Our Planet Out of The Solar System
The Wandering Earth has a never-seen-before element in its storyline - the Earth, as we know it, is being lifted into another solar system!
Loading...
The competition between the US and China has comfortably moved into the cinema space as well. Good news for the Chinese film audience comes in the form of the latest theatrical release The Wandering Earth, which, by the looks of its teaser trailer, will literally take this rivalry to a whole new playing field: outside the solar system, so to say.

The Wandering Earth functions on a premise that film buffs are au fait with. A bleak future, dying humanity, a few courageous soldiers, cutting-edge technology and the over utilised hook: all preparations are bound to encounter systematic flaw. However, The Wandering Earth does have a never-seen-before element in its storyline. The Earth, as we know it, is being lifted into another solar system. Whoa!



The film looks highly stylized, at par with Hollywood standards; even beyond, at times. Starring actor-director Wu Jing, The Wandering Earth is adapted from Liu Cixin’s eponymous short story that was published in 2000.

Liu is a popular name in the literary circuit in China and beyond. He became the first Chinese writer to win the Hugo Award in 2015 for The Three Body Problem. He is also a multiple time Galaxy Award winner. His works are well researched and based on scientific accuracy. One look at The Wandering Earth and you get the feeling that translating Liu’s work into cinema is a difficult task, both financially and technologically, for any filmmaker. The challenge, however, comes with its opportunities and director Frant Gwo seems to have shown his true mettle.

Hollywood has been acknowledging China’s space exploration endeavours in films like The Martian. It remains to be seen how it welcomes a formidable looking opponent in the genre content. The Wandering Earth will open to a limited release outside China in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand this week. Since sci-fi films in Beijing are still in their emerging stage, Bollywood surely can take cue.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram