The Next James Bond? Chris Hemsworth Would 'Love to' Play 007 And Even Has Audition Tape Ready

Chris Hemsworth would "love" a shot to play the world's most popular fictional spy, James Bond.With Daniel Craig previously confirming that the upcoming James Bond movie would be his last, the hunt is on to cast a new actor as 007.The Avengers Endgame actor expressed his desire during an interview with Balance magazine, wherein he quipped that his 2013 role in the Formula One racing drama Rush was his unofficial audition reel for a potential Bond role.He explained: "When we were shooting 'Rush', someone had said that and I thought, 'Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great'. I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it."But that's up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it's not one you can pitch yourself on to either.""It's something that the community of Bond fans, (producer) Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one," Hemsworth added.There have been a number of different actors tipped to play 007, including Idris Elba, Richard Madden and Tom Hiddleston.Craig is officially returning for the 25th Bond movie, with Cary Joji Fukunaga replacing Danny Boyle as director of the next 007 movie. Craig is set to become the longest-standing James Bond. The 51-year-old actor will beat his predecessors to be the longest-serving Bond this Wednesday with a record-breaking 4,527 days in the role.