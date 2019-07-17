Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

The Night King Actor Vladimir Furdik is Clearly Not Over Game of Thrones, Here's the Proof

'Game of Thrones' actor Vladimir Furdik has been posting BTS images and videos from the series that concluded in May 2019.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
The Night King Actor Vladimir Furdik is Clearly Not Over Game of Thrones, Here's the Proof
Image of Vladimir Furdik, courtesy of Twitter
Game of Thrones actor Vladimir Furdik has been reminiscing about the HBO series for quite sometime now. Surfing through his social media handle, one will come across many behind-the-scenes videos and images that the actor has shared from the sets of the long-running series.

To the extent of putting him in scenes where he was not used originally for filming, like the Cleganebowl fight sequence, Furdik has been constantly updating fans on the life and times behind the highly acclaimed series. He even posted pictures with several stars like Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn, among others overtime. See Furdik's post with Game of Thrones actors here:

In latest update from Game of Thrones, the eighth and the final season of the series led when on Tuesday Emmy Awards nominations in several categories were announced. HBO got a leading 137 nominations, including 32 for Game of Thrones.

