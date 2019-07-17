The Night King Actor Vladimir Furdik is Clearly Not Over Game of Thrones, Here's the Proof

Game of Thrones actor Vladimir Furdik has been reminiscing about the HBO series for quite sometime now. Surfing through his social media handle, one will come across many behind-the-scenes videos and images that the actor has shared from the sets of the long-running series.

To the extent of putting him in scenes where he was not used originally for filming, like the Cleganebowl fight sequence, Furdik has been constantly updating fans on the life and times behind the highly acclaimed series. He even posted pictures with several stars like Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn, among others overtime. See Furdik's post with Game of Thrones actors here:

Still another 5 hours ahead of me in the makeup chair. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gLDwo9z9iG — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 17, 2019

Falling off my dragon. Filming stunt in @GameOfThrones episode The Long Night. pic.twitter.com/35K35ZXKeI — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 15, 2019

Finally pause after my dragon fight against Jon Snow. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qMPLGqMX05 — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 15, 2019

After long night with good friend. Then I let him win. @Isaac_H_Wright #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/K0MsHVKEpt — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 14, 2019

With my friends - legends Bobby Holland Hanton and Leo Woodruff, alias Howland Reed, after fight at the Tower of Joy. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u922RuTcfE — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 11, 2019

"Ok boys, so this is fire and you'll have to know a lot of new things." 😉 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/EWjBdp3Bak — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 7, 2019

Preparation for Arya attack on Night King. Camera and editing by Radoslav Parvanov, good job Ryan, Paul, Kristina and all stunt department, thanks. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dCQVSY9Jgh — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 6, 2019

Preparation for Theon death scene. Camera and editing by Radoslav Parvanov, good job Ryan, Paul, Kristina and all stunt department, thanks. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0OZMjIDvOC — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) July 6, 2019

In latest update from Game of Thrones, the eighth and the final season of the series led when on Tuesday Emmy Awards nominations in several categories were announced. HBO got a leading 137 nominations, including 32 for Game of Thrones.

