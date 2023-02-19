The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur Has Twitter Thirsting Over Him, Cliffhanger Ending Has Fan Screaming

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. The 4 episodic drama has been garnering immense love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Netizens have also been gushing over Aditya Roy Kapur’s acting as well as his earnest portrayal of Shaan Sengupta aka The Night Manager. Social media is flooded with fans gasping for breath while sharing Kapur’s hot pictures from the show. At the same time, they are also disappointed and are complaining about the ‘abrupt ending’.

Praising Aditya, one of his fans worte, “#AdityaRoyKapur YOU NEED TO BE IN MORE PROJECTS ALREADY!"

#AdityaRoyKapur YOU NEED TO BE IN MORE PROJECTS ALREADY! 😍 pic.twitter.com/teg4mOI2Pa— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) February 19, 2023

Another user wrote, “The night manager is a proof that Bollywood is useless enough to not utilize Aditya Roy Kapur, his talent & hotness properly. that industry is in desperate need of actors who can perform!"

the night manager is a proof that bollywood is useless enough to not utilize aditya roy kapur, his talent & hotness properly. that industry is in desperate need of actors who can perform! 💁🏻‍♀️— 🖤 (@prissha16) February 19, 2023

One of them went on to write, “Just recently watched the fourth episode of “The Night Manager," and I can say with confidence that Aditya Roy Kapur is performing at his very best. Throughout the entire series, he didn’t try to imitate anyone; instead, he remained true to himself."

Just recently watched the fourth episode of “The Night Manager," and I can say with confidence that Aditya Roy Kapur is performing at his very best. Throughout the entire series, he didn’t try to imitate anyone; instead, he remained true to himself. pic.twitter.com/SqAO2SwehR— Panda Heart🐼🖤 (@_vy_sh_navi) February 19, 2023

me: “i watched the night manager for the plot”the plot:pic.twitter.com/UF3r4gEPME— maisha (@somuchbolly) February 19, 2023

Complaining about the ending of the show, one of the users shared, “Just when the The Night Manager show picks up momentum, it ends abruptly keeping you waiting for the second part. Can’t wait for Season 2. Somebody please reveal the story.😆 #TheNightManager."

Just when the The Night Manager show picks up momentum, it ends abruptly keeping you waiting for the second part. Can’t wait for Season 2.Somebody please reveal the story.😆#TheNightManager. pic.twitter.com/ZHRmEAbtb8— Gayatri (@Lil_Gayu) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, in an interview with Mid-Day ahead of The Night Manager’s release, Aditya opened up about his decision to leave an impact with his OTT debut. “Some people said, Don’t do it yaar. How can you get into all this? Others stated that this is the future. But I de-cluttered my mind. I didn’t feel strongly about the first opinion. I don’t think the jury is out on whether [OTT] will be a bad thing for actors. Also, a lot of people are doing it. I wanted to be part of this story. Plus, I always wondered what it would be like to explore long-format storytelling. So, I told myself not to overthink the move," he said.

When asked if he felt any pressure since the original show starring Tom Hiddleston was a hit, Kapur further shared, “I loved the performances in the original. But you have to find your own way and draw from what is in front of you on paper because the language, characterisations and certain situations change when adapting a show. So, you draw from that change. When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian sub-continent".

Read all the Latest Movies News here