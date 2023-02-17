The Night Manager Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor Own The Spotlight But Sobhita Goes Underused

The Night Manager Review: There comes a scene in the final few moments of the first episode of The Night Manager when you watch Aditya Roy Kapur’s character Shaan realises a grave mistake he’s made and he runs to make amends but it’s too late. The person he is trying to save dies in front of him and he stands there in shock, grief taking over and a sense of helplessness starting to cover his face. It is at that moment that you know that Aditya will be carrying this series effortlessly on his shoulder.

The Night Manager, as we know it, is an adaptation of the British series and John Le Carre’s novel of the same name. The series is divided into two parts, with the first releasing this weekend and the second releasing in June this year. Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of Shaan, a former navy officer turned night manager who is based in Bangladesh at the start of the series. While his life seems to be going about the routine, catering to guests and ensuring five-star service, it takes a shocking turn when a teenager approaches him for help to get out of a forced marriage. The man she is married to is an arms dealer under the garb of a businessman. Shaan gets involved and is dragged into a spider web of a massive illegal arms industry.

Aditya has been the poster boy of red flags in most of his popular films. He has played a man with a gambling problem in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a fading alcoholic singer in Aashiqui 2, and a revenge-thirsty man in Malang. But The Night Manager finally gives him some green flags that he truly deserves and doubles up as a treat for his avid fans. The series allows Aditya to present a potpourri of shades. He shines the best in vulnerable scenes, especially when he battles with his inner demons while facing Anil Kapoor.

It comes as no surprise that Anil Kapoor easily blends into the series without overshadowing Aditya or any of the stars around him. Playing the role of Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly, Anil emerges as a charismatic antagonist of the show. Although the first four episodes of the two-part series set the ground for bigger things to happen in the remaining episodes, Anil has already hinted that he is going to be a menacing antagonist for Aditya’s Shaan to face.

Also shining in the show is Saswata Chatterjee. The actor plays the role of Brij, a gay businessman with an eye for details. I loved the way he has approached portraying the character, doing away with Bollywood stereotypes and focusing on telling Brij’s story instead of putting his sexual preference in the spotlight. It was a refreshing sight.

A big shoutout to Tillotama Shome who plays a RAW desk agent in the series and holds your attention every time she is on the screen. She embraces her character with honesty and has you rooting for her. However, the biggest disappointment comes from the lack of arc for Sobhita Dhulipala’s character. The series does not do justice to her craft, reducing her to just another good-looking diva in the series. She has very little to contribute in the first part of the series, with her most repetitive line being “Baby, you wanna take a bath (or) swim." I hope the second part does justice to her role.

Meanwhile, The Night Manager deserves applause for its visuals. Cinematographers Benjamin Jasper and Anik Ram Verma make this series look stylish, even when it is covered in blood, and give it an international glossy finish. As for the writing, the adaptation to the Asian regions and landscapes is fascinating. There also comes a point in the second episode when fans are taken to Shimla, and viewers get to see Shaan turn a night manager at White Flower. The hotel’s name instantly reminded me of White Lotus and made me wonder if it was a nod of some sort.

As for the writing, it appears that the series was not written for a two-part approach. Like most series, The Night Manager also witnesses a dip in pace in the third episode, slowly laying out all the cards. However, due to the abrupt end to the series, the dip doesn’t fully shoot up in the fourth episode, leaving you hanging midair. With the original series releasing all its episodes at once, the sudden slowing down of pace was justified in the following episodes with several high moments. In the Indian adaptation’s case, due to the sudden breaks being pulled, viewers will have to wait for a couple of months to experience the highs, robbing us of the experience. I’d rewatch the first four episodes when the second part releases to enjoy the series in one flow.

Bottom Line: If you haven’t watched the original series, the Indian adaption of The Night Manager is worth investing your time in. However, be prepared for the abrupt end that disappointments. It is an extra special treat for Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans.

The Night Manager is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

