The Night Manager Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor Come Face-To-Face In Thrilling Show About Betrayal

Three years after Malang, actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor have collaborated once again, but this time for a web series. On Friday, January 20, Anil Kapoor unveiled the thrilling trailer of his upcoming show, The Night Manager. The Hotstar Special is an official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name. Anil Kapoor will play the role originally played by Hugh Laurie, while Aditya Roy Kapur will play the role originally essayed by Tom Hiddleston. The series also features Sobhita Dhulipala in a key role.

The two-minute-long trailer has everything packed together. From the treacherous world of arm-dealing helmed by a kingpin named Shelly Rungta who remains to be untraced and untouched, Aditya Roy Kapur plays Shaan who is enlisted by Tillotama Shome to bring Shelly to the books. The betrayal-laced story weighs heavily upon the cat and mouse dynamics between Shaan posing as the night manager and Shelly Rungta who is confident that he can’t be caught by anyone.

Reacting to the intriguing trailer, Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Superb!" Farah Khan wrote, “Papaji too good!!" On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “Looking fabulous Sir! Looking forward to your swag in the series and all look super!" Another one said, “The production value looks bomb(with fire emoji)." One of the fans also stated, “This one looks killer Sir!!!"

The series, created and directed by Sandeep Modi is bankrolled by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Anil Kapoor will play a weapons dealer who poses as a business tycoon in the series, while Aditya will play the night manager of a luxury hotel and a former soldier. The show’s filming was completed in September of last year.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Rashtra Kavach, alongside actress Sanjana Sanghi. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming project Metro… In Dinon, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in the works, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here