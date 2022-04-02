The Nose Pin Trend Is Back, This Time With A Gudi Padwa Twist

During the COVID-19 lockdown, many online challenges had an upswing. One of them was ‘Nathicha Nakhra.’ Many Marathi actresses have accepted the challenge and they look gorgeous in the traditional outfits and their attractive naths (nose pins) add to their beauty. Now, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the trend or challenge has again made a comeback, however, this time with a little twist.

Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the new year in Hindu calendar, is celebrated with much pomp in Maharashtra. Women and girls don traditional Marathi outfits, including ornaments, especially a nath. The actresses of Star Pravah took on the opportunity and donned a beautiful nath with the channel’s logo sculpted on it. Pooja Bihari, Sayali Deodhar, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar, Komal Kumbhar, and Kishori Ambiye were among those who took on the challenge.

Gudi Padwa has a special place in the hearts of Maharashtrians. To celebrate the occasion, the stars of prominent TV dramas such as Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, and Rang Maza Vegla paid a visit to crew members who play an important part in their lives.

After visiting technician Vijay Dada’s home, actor Milind Gawali posted a clip on social media. In the video, Vijay dada’s is seen celebrating Gudi Padwa with Gawali and other TV stars.

Milind Gawali captioned the video, “Star Pravah Parivar visits our technician Vijay dada’s house in Thane. Artist from Rang Maza Vegla Harshada khanvilkar, from Aai_Kuthe_Kay_Karte, me and Rupali Bhosle. Had the honour to visit Vijay dada’s lovely family. The entire family members and the neighborhood were elated to see and meet us.”

Milind Gawali wasn’t alone he was accompanied by prominent names in Marathi TV shuch as Rupali Bhosle, Harshada Khanvilkar, Shashank Ketkar, Mandar Jadhav, and Girija Prabhu. The technician’s family was overwhelmed when so many stars descended at their home. Soon neighbours and friends joined in and it tuned out to be a memorable Gudi Padwa for all.

