The Nostalgia in Pati Patni Aur Woh's Remake of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare Is Short-Lived

Pati, Patni Aur Woh's latest track Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is a remake of Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 1998 song from the film Dulhe Raja. Featuring the lead cast Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the song is an attempt to recreate the iconic original, which still manages to win hearts with its simple choreography and thumping beats.

The remixed version has plenty of colourful clothes and elaborate sets. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar, who have tried their best to present it with a fresh feel. The banter between the trio does get funny at parts too, with both the ladies dressing up and performing in adherence to their respective characters.

But what seems to look a bit out of place is the peculiar pairing of the three. The trio struggles to keep up with each other's pace and it seems they were better off dancing separately in their earlier song Dheeme Dheeme, which looked more pleasing. The choreography leaves a lot to be desired and cannot be compared to the original, which further pushes back the nostalgia and brings forth the cringe.

Earlier, while talking about the recreation, actress Ananya Panday had told Pinkvilla in an interview how she and her friends were excited for her to be a part in the recreation."I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govinda sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that," she said.

This Pati dancing with her Patni aur Woh wasn't as enjoyable as the makers intended to make it. Meanwhile, you can listen to the original one here:

