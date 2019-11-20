The Nostalgia in Pati Patni Aur Woh's Remake of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare Is Short-Lived
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have tried to recreate the magic of the original Raveena Tandon-Govinda song that is still fresh in the minds of Bollywood fans.
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have tried to recreate the magic of the original Raveena Tandon-Govinda song that is still fresh in the minds of Bollywood fans.
Pati, Patni Aur Woh's latest track Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare is a remake of Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 1998 song from the film Dulhe Raja. Featuring the lead cast Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the song is an attempt to recreate the iconic original, which still manages to win hearts with its simple choreography and thumping beats.
The remixed version has plenty of colourful clothes and elaborate sets. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar, who have tried their best to present it with a fresh feel. The banter between the trio does get funny at parts too, with both the ladies dressing up and performing in adherence to their respective characters.
But what seems to look a bit out of place is the peculiar pairing of the three. The trio struggles to keep up with each other's pace and it seems they were better off dancing separately in their earlier song Dheeme Dheeme, which looked more pleasing. The choreography leaves a lot to be desired and cannot be compared to the original, which further pushes back the nostalgia and brings forth the cringe.
Earlier, while talking about the recreation, actress Ananya Panday had told Pinkvilla in an interview how she and her friends were excited for her to be a part in the recreation."I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govinda sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that," she said.
This Pati dancing with her Patni aur Woh wasn't as enjoyable as the makers intended to make it. Meanwhile, you can listen to the original one here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera, Snapdragon 855+ Launched at Rs 29,999
- Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Aware of These Rumours'
- You Can Now Own an Original Picasso Painting For Less Than Rs 8,000
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries