»
1-min read

The Nun to Release in India in September

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
The Nun to Release in India in September
A still from The Nun.
Loading...
New Delhi: James Wan's The Nun will release in India on September 7.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement to IANS.

Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in The Conjuring 2. And The Nun narrates the origin of the demon.

Directed by Corin Hardy, this film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in The Conjuring franchise. It stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu and Bonnie Aarons.

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. The film narrates what they uncover during the investigation.

Loading...
