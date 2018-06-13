English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
The film is directed by Corin Hardy and is set to release on September 7. So get ready for the fright fest as the Valak lurks in your corridor to unravel age-old secrets.
Before The Conjuring and the origin of cursed devil doll, Annabelle, there was a holy story of sin and the recently released teaser trailer of The Nun gives a glimpse of it. The trailer gives a little more insight into the story of the Valak, who first appeared as the malevolent force in The Conjuring 2.
The premises of the film is set in the holy foundations of a church, but a lot is going inside than what meets the eye. Some unholy secrets, a dark secretive path, and some good old scare are what consist the trailer. The film stars Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Charlotte Hope as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons as the title character.
The spin-off of The Conjuring series is expected to follow the path of Annabelle: The Origin, playing on the fear of the unknown and using silence and history as it's main force to terrify the audience.
