'The OG' Amitabh Bachchan’s Pag Ghungroo Video Edited to Abhishek’s Dasvi Song Leaves Shweta Bachchan in Splits; Watch

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dasvi. The movie sees Abhishek essaying the role of an illiterate politician who decided to continue his education to save his political career in the film. The Dhoom actor has left fans mighty impressed with his portrayal of a desi politician. Talking about the film, Abhishek recently shared a ROFL fan-made video of Dasvi’s song Ghani trip, which featured the actor’s father Amitabh Bachchan dancing on Pag Ghungroo Baandh from the 1982 hit Namak Halaal.

In the video, we see Big B grooving on Pag Ghunghroo, in his very own unique style, while the beats of the song get replaced by Ghani Trip. The clip is synced with the lyrics in such a manner, to make it seem like the video is of the new song. For those unaware, the song Pag Ghunghroo is a hit number and one of the most popular songs of the 90s.

Taking to the captions, Abhishek termed his father the OG and wrote, “What the son does… the father doesn’t just do it first, but he does it better!! @amitabhbachchan #dasvi #namakhalal #TheOG शाहबाश चौधरी साहब. Video courtesy: @ashokmistry454545.”

Soon after the video was shared online, fans flooded the post with likes and amusing comments. Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Nanda couldn’t stop but laugh. Her comment reads, “Hahahahahaha.”

Well, this isn’t the first time the Bachchans are sharing fan-made content on social media. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a sketch of Abhishek and him, made by a fan and said, “Ready to devour. And let me tell you, you already have…”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi has been received well by both critics and the audience.The film premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

Speaking about Big B, Amitabh Bachchan has a series of films lined up for release. His Runway 34 is scheduled to release on 29 April. Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh will also be seen in the film alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmāstra. The film is slated to hit theatres on 9 September 2022.

Goodbye, directed by Vikash Bahl, will feature Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

