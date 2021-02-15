The OG Prerna and Komolika Reunite at the Red Carpet of 20th ITA Awards

Sunday’s Indian Television Awards was a star-studded occasion as actors from the Indian television industry got together to honour the past year’s achievements. However, one picture from the event that has taken netizens for a nostalgia trip was that of Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia. The actresses, who worked together in the 2001 hit Ekta Kapoor creation Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Prerna and Komolika, walked the ITA Awards’ red carpet on February 14, 2021.

A picture shared by Manav Manglani on his social media handle showed the two actresses dressed in glamorous outfits. Shweta was seen in a black glittering gown, while Urvashi wore a shimmering grey saree. The photograph has garnered over 3k likes as fans and followers express their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Prerna and Komolika together", While another user pointed out how both of them have won different seasons of reality show Bigg Boss.

Shweta also shared a few selfies that she took with her former colleague at the 20th ITA Awards. The two ladies looked ravishing in their alluring avatar. Captioning the post, Shweta wrote that a woman should be three things: Intelligent, strong and badass and all these three qualities can be found in her fellow actress, Urvashi. The post has received over 25.9k likes on Instagram. Commenting on the post, actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Both my mommies." Shweta played the role of Karanvir’s character’s mother in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

One of the fans commented, “I just went back 18 years.. Prerna and Komalika." Actress Barkha Sengupta commented, “The originals .... gorgeous." Another fan commented, “Wowwww prerna & nika saath saath.”

Meanwhile, Urvashi’s latest Instagram post is all about her glamorous saree that she chose to wear for the occasion.

The 41-year-old actress posted a picture of herself in the grey and black saree and captioned it saying that one can never go wrong with the outfit.