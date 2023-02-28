Jennifer Aniston is “very proud of her girl" Courteney Cox as she became the latest celebrity to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles. Courteney Cox's milestone at Hollywood Boulevard turned into a mini F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion as her close friends Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow showed up to cheer for her. Jennifer, who played the role of Rachel Green in the all-time hit sitcom, even gave a shout out to Courteney on her “incredible achievements.” She wrote: “Very proud of our girl Courteney Cox today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul (with a red heart emoji). Lisa Kudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements (with a star emoji)."

Jennifer Aniston also shared three photos – two of which are from the event and one is a still from the show. Dressed in all-black attires, the three stars are seen hugging each other, of sorts recreating a scene from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Courteney, who aced the role of Monica Geller, is seen standing in the middle, holding the award, while Lisa Kudrow, who appeared as Phoebe Buffay, and Jennifer are seen standing besides her in the first photo.

As soon as Jennifer shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. In addition, Jennifer's industry friends and co-actors congratulated Courteney Cox. Reacting to the post, F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress Reese Witherspoon commented, “Wow!! Congrats Courteney Cox!! So well deserved!" while the American writer Erin Foster wrote, “Stop it right now." Hunter King wrote, “I tried to like this multiple times."

According to a report by People, Jennifer and Lisa also delivered heartfelt speeches for their friend at the event. “We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, and your sisters. And that happened since we've known you for a very long time,” Aniston was quoted as saying by the publication. “It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow added as Jennifer joked, “No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo,” reported People.

Jennifer further said, “We want to thank you for making us laugh. Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you,” reported the publication.

Courteney Cox achieved worldwide fame portraying the character Monica Geller in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which aired from 1994 to 2004. In May last year, the trio reunited with their fellow F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, for a special reunion on HBO Max.

