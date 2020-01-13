The One With Girls Across the Hall: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow had a Friends Reunion
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share new pictures with her Friends alums Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
With her Instagram debut, Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet last year. Posing with her Friends co-actors Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the actress had sent the social media site crashing and became the fastest celeb to have a million followers.
Since then, Aniston has been treating her fans with pictures of her reunion with the sitcom's cast. On Sunday, she took to the photo-sharing app to post new pictures from her get together.
"Hi from the girls across the hall," wrote Aniston as she posed with Cox and Kudrow. Take a look:
Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼
Kudrow too shared some pictures on her Instagram account and captioned them as, "Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends."
Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends
For the unversed, Friends ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow played Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom, respectively.
Recently, Aniston addressed a query on a possible Friends reunion when she was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something."
When Degeneres asked if a film version of "Friends" was being planned, Aniston joked: "Huge, huge, huge movie," before adding on a serious note: "No, we don't know. I don’t know yet. I don’t want to lead people on."
