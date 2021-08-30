The Only Blues That Arjun Rampal And Family Is Having On Monday Is The Sky

Arjun Rampal’s Instagram profile documents his time as an actor, father and partner. He is as much a family man as one can be. Be it taking his daughters out for fun or spending quality time at home with his son, Arjun makes sure to devote most of his time for his family. Contrary to others, the only blue that Arjun had this Monday was from the sky.

In multiple pictures, the actor gave his Instafam a glimpse of how a day out with his family looks like. In a picture, Arjun, flanked by daughters Mahikaa and Myra can be seen posing with the sky in the backdrop. Mahikaa and Myra, dressed in bikinis, suggest that the family is off for a swim. In another picture, the father and the daughters are accompanied by his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor is currently on a vacation. A few days back, Gabriella shared multiple snippets from their trip diaries on her Instagram profile and they are just too drool-worthy. In one of the pictures, Arjun, like the doting dad that he is, can be seen embracing his daughters. In another picture, Gabriella and Arik can be seen being beach ready. Arjun and Gabriella, in the middle of a family vacation, did not forget to sneak out some time for just themselves. In one of the pictures from the lot, the lovebirds can be seen staring into each other’s eyes with only candles and wine for company. Take a look:

Arjun, who married Mehr Jesia in 1998, had Mahikaa in 2002 and Myra in 2005 with his wife. However, after 20 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2018. Arjun currently lives with his girlfriend Gabriella and their son Arik. Mahikaa and Myra stay with their mother Mehr, but are often seen with their dad.

Arjun was last seen in the ZEE5 web drama The Final Call, where he portrayed the character of Captain Karan Sachdev.

