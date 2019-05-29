Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Pataudis in One Picture Will Make You Miss Your Family

Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable family picture of the Pataudi clan on her Instagram account. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
The Pataudis in One Picture Will Make You Miss Your Family
An image of the Pataudi family, courtesy of Instagram
It's a rare moment when in the world of increasing distances and reduced attention span, fueled by the digital age, the entire family gets together and spends fun times. In a recent picture shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram account, we can see the Pataudi clan gathered in one adorable family picture.

The image shared by Soha has Saif, Kareena Kapoor, their mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif's kids Ibrahim and Sara and the little one Taimur, all smiles for the world to witness. If anything, this picture sets the ultimate family and relationship goals and the still will remain in the memory for ages. The image is from their family house and they all seem to be posing inside the living room. Considering its the holy month of Ramadan, the picture must have been for a special feast gathering.

Sharing the picture on social media, Soha captioned the post, "Like the branches of a tree ❤️ #family #familygoals #missingafew @saraalikhan95 (sic)."



As soon as the image surfaced on social media, loving messages started flooding Soha's comments feed. One user wrote, "Beautiful Family.....stay blessed (sic)," while another one said, "BLESS Y’ALL (sic)," accompanying it with heart shaped emoticons.

On the work front, Sara will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake, to be directed by David Dhawan. Kareena will feature in Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Saif will be seen in Laal Kaptaan and Netflix's hit crime-drama series Sacred Games season 2.

All aforementioned projects will be releasing as per announced dates in 2019 and 2020.

