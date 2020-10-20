'The Pickup Artist' Releases As Theatres Open

New Delhi: “The Pickup Artist”, starring theatre artistes, is one of the first movies to release here as theatres reopened after a gap of seven months. The movie directed by Rohit Arora, who assisted Onir on “I Am”, features theatre performers like “Sonchiriya” actor Dev Chauhan, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Lokesh Mohan, Anchal Chauhan and Vijay Kumar Dogra among others.

Ashok Purang, the creative producer of “Filmistaan” and an associate producer on “Bhosle”, is a consultant on the movie. The movie, produced under the Roar Picture Company, is set in Delhi and revolves around the case of missing girls being investigated by a manic cop. The film is currently screening in select PVR theatres.