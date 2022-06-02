The Punjaabban Song Makes Tamannaah Bhatia Groove With Dhairya Karwa, Watch

Bollywood diva Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest actress to nail The Punjaabban Song challenge that has been trending on social media. The Himmatwala actress, who recently walked the red carpet making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, posted a fun video of herself dancing to the song with Dhairya Karwa. Tamannaah wore her dancing shoes and grooved to The Punjaabban Song from the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo with Dhairya Karwa.

Tamannaah can be seen in her ethnic avatar and Dhariya went for the casual look with a checkered shirt and denim pants and he added shades, to make his look funky .

Sharing the reel, Tamannaah wrote, “There is no one who can stay still while The Punjaabban Song plays.” The Punjaabban Song has also made other celebrities from Bollywood groove to its beats.

A few days back, Ananya Panday and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda shook their leg to the dancing number and sent best wishes for the movie.

Vicky Kaushal posted a video of himself rocking the hook-step of the song with producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and sent his best wishes to the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo. He captioned it: “As Punjabi as it can get!” Janhvi Kapoor took up the challenge in a supermarket. She can be seen in the video dancing to the track inside a supermarket.

The comedy-drama movie stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions. The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on June 24, this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.