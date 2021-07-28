The Real Reason Why Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Falguni Rajani aka Gulfam Kali Quit the Show

In 2020, Falguni Rajani stepped away from playing the popular character of Gulfam Kali in comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. While there were a lot of speculations around her quitting the show, the actress has now revealed the real reason for the same. She shared that her decision to quit the show came from a place of not being wanted to get typecast.

She said, “I have had a very good experience shooting for the show. It has definitely given me a lot of fame. However, the character of Gulfam Kali went on to be a massive hit and I now want to do something which breaks me out of the character. The character is so famous that people still remember me in the humour based character and I am looking to get out of being typecast.”

Falguni also expressed her desire to feature in an Ekta Kapoor show, saying, “I have predominently been offered negative roles prior to this character but I now want to do family drama. I do not mind doing negative roles as that adds spice to the show but I am keen on picking up a different genre now. I worked with Balaji Telefilms a long time ago and I would love to be associated with the production house."

After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Falguni was doing Marathi drama Shrimanta Gharchi Suun. She played the character of Devika but left the show midway. Shrimanta Gharchi Suun is now going off air.

