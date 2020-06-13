The Real Reason Why Ed Skrein did not Continue as Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones

If you are a fan of Game of Thrones, you must remember that Daario Naharis had a new face after a few episodes. Daario was a political ally and second love interest of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke).

Ed Skrein, who originally essayed the character, appeared for three episodes in the third season. He was later replaced by Dutch actor Michiel Huisman of The Other Lamb fame.

The recasting left many of the show's audience wondering the reason. It was initially reported that due to his commitment to The Transporter Refueled, Skrein walked out of the show. Contrary to that, Skrein revealed the former was a rumour and in fact he wished to stay longer.

"It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways. I stay grounded and not get to overwhelmed by the hype, and it's my mentality when the plans change (sic.)," he was quoted by EW.com as saying.

The eighth and last season of HBO series Game of Thrones premiered on April 14, 2019. The fantasy drama television series came to an end after eight years on May 19, 2019.

Skrein is known for his performances in The Transporter Refueled, Deadpool and Alita: Battle Angel.

He was last seen British-Saudi film Born a King directed by Agustí Villaronga. The coming-of-age drama also starred Hermione Corfield, Laurence Fox, James Fleet and Abdullah Ali.

He will next be seen in the upcoming fantasy film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. The Ana Lily Amirpour directorial will also feature Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, Evan Whitten and Jeon Jong-seo in important roles.

Skrein will also be a part of Naked Singularity directed by Chase Palmer. It is from a screenplay by Palmer and it is based on the novel of the same name written by Sergio De La Pava.