Revealed! The Real Reason Why Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer 'Adipurush' Pushed to 2023

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, actor Prabhas announced the new release date of his forthcoming film Adipurush. Well, the announcement left the fans in surprise as people were expecting the film to hit theatres in the ongoing year, in August. As per the latest development, the new release date of Adipurush is January 12, 2023. Considering that the COVID-19 threat is not lingering over like before, fans wondered what could possibly be the reason behind the delay of the film.

According to an ETimes report, Adipurush is not landing in theatres this August because the VFX of the film is not ready. “VFX takes time. The producers, T-Series, have an excellent product in hand. They wouldn’t like to hurry up for just the heck of it,” a source was quoted as saying by the publication. And ‘Adipurush’ is not the first film that has got delayed due to VFX, in the past, there have been many such instances.

Prabhas shared the poster of the film on social media platforms and announced the release date of the periodic drama. In the caption, the actor confirmed that Adipurush will see a “worldwide theatrical release in 3D” on January 12.

Adipurush is a period saga, which stars Prabhas in the role of Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Lankesh. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, who is essaying the role of Sita. Sunny Singh has also been roped in the film to portray Lakshman. Helmed by Om Raut, the film went on floors in February last year.

Meanwhile, the slot emptied by Adipurush was taken over by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. “We would like to thank Bhushan Kumar, T Series, Om Raut, and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush,” team Laal Singh Chaddha was quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

So, August 11 has been sealed for Laal Singh Chaddha, while Adipurush has locked January 12, 2023, as the date for release.

