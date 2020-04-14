The Really Tough Movie Quiz: April 10

This week's quiz:
In Angrezi Medium, what is the name of the university in England where Radhika Madan's character Tarika lands a scholarship that he father Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) accidentally jeopardizes?
This week's quiz:
In Angrezi Medium, what is the name of the university in England where Radhika Madan's character Tarika lands a scholarship that he father Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) accidentally jeopardizes?
Lockdown Extended Till May 3, PM Modi Says Implementation Will be Super Strict for Next One Week
'Covid-19 Reaffirmed India’s Caste, Class Inequalities': Suraj Yengde on Learning Inclusion from Ambedkar
Covid-19 Contact Tracing Apps: Is Your Privacy the Wrong Concern to Have Right Now?
Post Easing of Covid-19 Curbs, Employees May Have to Work 12 Hrs as Centre Plans to Bring in Ordinance