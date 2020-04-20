MOVIES

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: April 17

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
This Week’s quiz:

In the Baahubali films, Anushka Shetty plays the princess Devasena, who is married to Amarendra Baahubali and subsequently held captive by Bhallaldeva. What kingdom does she originally hail from?

