The Really Tough Movie Quiz: April 27

CNN-News18

Updated:April 28, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
In Blackmail, Irrfan Khan’s character Dev works at a toilet-roll manufacturing company run by DK (Omi Vaidya). What is the name of their toilet-roll brand?




