GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: April 6

In Gangs of Wasseypur, Tigmashu Dhulia plays Ramadhir Singh, a coal mine contractor in Dhanbad who contests the local elections. What is the name of his political party?

CNN-News18

Updated:April 8, 2018, 1:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: April 6
In Gangs of Wasseypur, Tigmashu Dhulia plays Ramadhir Singh, a coal mine contractor in Dhanbad who contests the local elections. What is the name of his political party?
In Gangs of Wasseypur, Tigmashu Dhulia plays Ramadhir Singh, a coal mine contractor in Dhanbad who contests the local elections. What is the name of his political party?

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You