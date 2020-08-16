The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 14

This Week’s quiz:
In Shakuntala Devi, the protagonist (Vidya Balan) flees to London in 1955, and rents a room at a guest house run by a kind Indian woman (Sheeba Chaddha). What is the name of the guest house?
There will be goodies for a few of you who will manage to get the correct answer.
