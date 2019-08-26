English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 23
This Week’s quiz:
In Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan's character Tara Shinde says it was a film she watched as a child that triggered her interest in space and inspired her to become a scientist. What film is this?
