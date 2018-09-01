GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 31

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
This week's quiz:

In Andaz Apna Apna, a photo-shop owner, Johnny (Mehmood) promises Prem (Salman Khan) that he will get him a role in a new film being made by Subhash Ghai. What does he say is the name of this film?

