The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 13
This week's quiz:
In Gully Boy, Murad (Ranveer Singh) and Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) enter a rap battle whose winner will open for an America rapper during his concert in India. Which rapper is this?
