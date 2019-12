The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 20

This week’s quiz:

In Pati Patni aur Woh, after moving from Lucknow to Kanpur after her marriage to Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan), Bhumi Pednekar’s character Vedika takes a job as a teacher at a local coaching class. What subject does she teach?

View Survey

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.