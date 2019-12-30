English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 27
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 27
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 27
This week’s quiz:
In Stree, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Bittu (Aparshakti Khurrana) visit local gyaani Rudra Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) after their friend Janna is picked up by the female spirit. What book does Rudra refer to for the backstory of the spirit?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 65.99 Crore in First Weekend
- Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Emotional Poem for Amrita Singh, Calls Her 'Mommy No 1'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 89 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Tagged 'Gunda' on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar
- ‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly