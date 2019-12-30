The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 27

This week’s quiz:

In Stree, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Bittu (Aparshakti Khurrana) visit local gyaani Rudra Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) after their friend Janna is picked up by the female spirit. What book does Rudra refer to for the backstory of the spirit?

<a href="https://news18.survey.fm/the-really-tough-movie-quiz-december-20" rel="nofollow">View Survey</a>

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.