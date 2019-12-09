English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 6
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 6
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 6
This week's quiz:
In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Karam impresses a call centre boss when he successfully impersonates a woman on the phone. He’s immediately hired. How much is he paid as advance on his first day?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
- Star Rated: NASA To Start a 'Robot Hotel' Outside the International Space Station
- 'Wish Indians Were Baggage!': Twitter Hails 'Polite' Luggage That Wait for Others to Pass
- Thief Calls Houseowner 'Kanjoos' in a Note after He Returns Empty-Handed