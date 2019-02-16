LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15
Loading...
This week's question:

In Raazi during her training as a RAW agent, Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) was instructed to approach the owner of a specific general store in Rawalpindi in case of an emergency. What was the name of this store?




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram