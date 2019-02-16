English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 15
This week's question:
In Raazi during her training as a RAW agent, Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) was instructed to approach the owner of a specific general store in Rawalpindi in case of an emergency. What was the name of this store?
In Raazi during her training as a RAW agent, Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) was instructed to approach the owner of a specific general store in Rawalpindi in case of an emergency. What was the name of this store?
