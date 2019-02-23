LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 22

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 22

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 22
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 22
Loading...
This week’s quiz:

In Gully Boy Ranveer Singh plays Murad, a college student who writes poetry, then finds himself drawn towards rap after he meets MC Sher. What college does Murad attend?


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram