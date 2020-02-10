English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 7
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 7
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: February 7
This Week’s quiz:
In Jawaani Jaaneman, what is the name of the salon where Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) gets his hair styled and cut by Rhea (Kubbra Sait)?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Creates Oscar History, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger Best Actors
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida