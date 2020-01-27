English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 24
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 24
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 24
This Week’s quiz:
In Bala, what is the special term of endearment that Yami Gautam’s character Pari coins and uses to address Ayushmann Khurrana’s character affectionately?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- Alia Bhatt Sends Kangana Ranaut Flowers for Her Padma Shri Honour
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death
- This Compilation of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna's On-Court Moments Has Left Fans in Tears