English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 3
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 3
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 3
This week’s quiz:
In Good Newwz, what is the name of the fertility clinic run by Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra's characters, where the sperm samples of Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar) and Honey Batra (Diljit Dosanjh) get accidentally switched?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- Magpie Imitating Fire Engine's Siren amid Australian Bushfires Has Left People Alarmed