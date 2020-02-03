English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 31
This Week’s quiz:
In Panga when Jaya Nigam (Kangana Ranaut) prepares to make a comeback, where does she have to relocate temporarily while training to be selected in the Indian women’s kabaddi team?
