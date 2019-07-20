English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 19
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 19
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 19
Loading...
This week's quiz:
In Super 30, what is the name of the coaching centre in Patna where Hrithik Roshan’s character Anand Kumar works as a teacher, before he sets up his own coaching class?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
Monday 17 June , 2019 Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India A Slump to Narrow Defeat Against West Indies A in Fourth Unofficial ODI
- Priyanka Chopra Had the Fanciest Cake at Her 37th Birthday Bash, See Pics
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Release Documentary on Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal The Great Hack
- YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff
Photogallery
Loading...