The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 26
This Week’s quiz:
In Dil Chahta Hai, Akshaye Khanna’s character Sid falls in love with Tara (Dimple Kapadia), a divorced woman who moves into his neighbourhood. What is Tara’s profession?
