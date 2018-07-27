GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 27

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 8:55 PM IST
This Week’s question:

In 102 Not Out, what is the name of the home that Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s characters – Dattatraya and Babulal Vakharia – share in Mumbai’s Vile Parle suburb?



