The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 31

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
This week’s quiz:

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, what is the name of the domestic help that Sweety appoints to work at Titu’s home in order to keep a check on him in the weeks leading up to their marriage?

There will be goodies for a few of you who will manage to get the correct answer.

