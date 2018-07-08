GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: July 6

Sameeksha | News18.com@s_dandriyal

Updated:July 8, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
In Andaz Apna Apna, what is the name of the film production company run by Johnny (Mehmood), who promises to give Prem (Salman Khan) a break as an actor in Bollywood?


