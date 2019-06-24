Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 21

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
This week’s quiz:

In Bharat, what is the name of the general store in Delhi, owned and run by his sister, where Jackie Shroff’s character tells his son Bharat (Salman Khan) to wait for him after they flee from Lahore during Partition?

