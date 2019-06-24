English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 21
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 21
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 21
Loading...
This week’s quiz:
In Bharat, what is the name of the general store in Delhi, owned and run by his sister, where Jackie Shroff’s character tells his son Bharat (Salman Khan) to wait for him after they flee from Lahore during Partition?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
Friday 21 June , 2019 Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
Monday 17 June , 2019 Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Central Bankers From Britain, France And Germany Want Scrutiny on Facebook For Libra Cryptocurrency
- Super Dancer 3 Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins Show, Marches Away With Prize Money of Rs 15 Lakh
- Meet Scamp the Tramp, The Winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2019
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results